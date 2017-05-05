Club hurling round-up: Oulart begin title defence with defeat to Martins 05 May 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Oulart-The Ballagh's Peter Murphy dejected.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Oulart-The Ballagh began the defence of their Wexford senior hurling championship crown with a 0-20 to 1-14 defeat to St Martins tonight.

Chasing an eight county senior title in nine years - Oulart were second best against Martins in their Group B opening round clash at Bellefield.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-12 apiece at half-time and David Redmond goaled for the holders after the break to leave the scoreboard reading 0-17 to 1-13 but Martins, who played most of the second-half with 14-men due to Paddy O'Connor's second-yellow card, hung on for a memorable victory.

In the early game at the Enniscorthy venue, county panellist Jack Guiney netted a first-half penalty as record winners Rathnure recovered from a slow start to see off last year's finalists Cloughbawn by 2-11 to 0-15 in Group A.

Meanwhile, in the Dublin senior hurling championship, Crumlin and Naomh Fionnbarra recorded surprise victories over Ballyboden St Endas and Lucan Sarsfields respectively.

In Group 1, two first-half goals proved the difference as Crumlin edged 'Boden (2-22 to 0-22) at O'Toole Park, while in Group 2, there were a much lower number of scores at Parnell Park where Naomh Fionnbarra pipped Lucan (0-10 to 0-9).