Connacht JFC: Leitrim see off Galway 05 May 2017





Leitrim and Galway met in the Connacht junior football championship semi-final at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon tonight.

Leitrim have qualified for the Connacht junior football championship final for the first time since 2014 after seeing off Galway at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada tonight.

In what was a closely fought contest in Carrick-on-Shannon, the hosts managed by senior selector Seamus Quinn ran out winners on a 3-16 to 2-15 scoreline with Jack Heslin firing a late goal to secure the victory.

Runners-up in the past two seasons, the visitors trailed by 2-7 to 1-8 at the interval with both sides swapping goals at the beginning of the second quarter through Paddy Walsh (Galway) and Gary Plunkett (Leitrim).

Keith Keegan had netted the game's opening goal for Leitrim on 13 minutes, leaving the teams level - 1-2 to 0-5.

Galway had the better of the third quarter exchanges, outscoring their opponents by 1-6 to 0-5 with Gary Kelly dispatching a 42nd minute penalty to the back of the Leitrim net to give the Tribesmen a 2-13 to 2-11 lead.

The home side were not to be denied, however, and points from Keith Beirne (two frees) and Cathal McCrann saw them back in front before Gortletteragh clubman Heslin pounced for his major in the 60th minute.