Team news: Sligo starting 15 to face New York

Sligo's Ross Donovan.

The Sligo team which will face New York in the Bronx on Sunday in the opening round of the Connacht SFC has been named.

Yeats County boss Niall Carew has included a mix of youth and experience in his starting 15 which sees a first championship start for Eastern Harps defender Ross Donovan since the 2015 qualifier defeat to Tyrone.

Donovan, who opted out of the county squad for 2016 due to personal reasons but made a comeback this season will wear the number two jersey with another former captain Charlie Harrison at full-back in the absence of Kevin McDonnell (exams).

Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes and Adrian Marren form a potent-looking full-forward line with their league top scorer Niall Murphy ruled out with a hamstring tear while U21 defensive duo Luke Nicholson and Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch are also exam-tied.

Sligo (Connacht SFC v New York): Aidan Devaney; Ross Donovan, Charlie Harrison, Eoin McHugh; Keelan Cawley, Brendan Egan, John Kelly; Cian Breheny, Adrian McIntyre; Neil Ewing, Mark Breheny, Kyle Cawley; Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren.