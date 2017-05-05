Sweetnam is Munster Rugby's Young Player of the Year 05 May 2017





Munster Young Player of the Year Darren Sweetnam with his parents Kathleen and Leslie

Former Cork hurler Darren Sweetnam has been named Munster Rugby's Young Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old Dunmanway man has scored seven tries in 25 appearances for Munster this season, including two in last weekend's PRO12 win over Treviso.

The only Doheny's clubman to ever play senior hurling for Cork, Sweetnam was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in hurling before opting to concentrate on the oval ball code in 2012.