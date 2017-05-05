Team news: Breathnach in goal for Galway juniors 05 May 2017





Galway's Manus Breathnach Galway's Manus Breathnach

Former senior team goalkeeper Manus Breathnach has been named in the Galway team for this evening's Connacht JFC semi-final against Leitrim.

There are four players from Oughterard in the side - midfielder Paddy Walsh and forwards Martin Coady, Damien O'Reilly and Niall Lee.

The game throws in at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 7pm.

Galway (JF v Leitrim): Manus Breathnach; Eoin Deely, Christopher Fahy, Caelom Mulry; Patrick O Domhnaill, Dylan Corbett, Padraig Eoin; Michael Day, Paddy Walsh; Martin Coady, Damien O'Reilly, Noel Varley; Antaine O Laoi, Gary Kelly, Niall Lee.