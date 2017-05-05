Tipp SFC finally gets underway after false start 05 May 2017





Loughmore-Castleiney players celebrate.

Loughmore-Castleiney players celebrate.

The Tipperary SFC gets underway this evening a month later than planned.

The first round games were due to be played on the second weekend of April, but were postponed following the county team's dramatic victory over Armagh which secured Allianz League promotion and a place in the Division 3 final.

Holders Loughmore-Castleiney are first into action this evening against Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill in Golden. All Star Michael Quinlivan is rumoured to be a doubt for 2015 Munster champions Clonmel Commercials' opener against Cahir, while Arravale Rovers are fancied to account for Fethard.

The other first round games taking place this weekend are Ballyporeen v Upperchurch, Galtee Rovers v Ardfinnan, Killenaule v Kilsheelan, Aherlow v Moyle Rovers and JK Brackens v Drom-Inch.