Walsh blow for Cats 05 May 2017





Clare's Shane O'Donnell with Padraig Walsh of Kilkenny.

Kilkenny’s All-Star defender Padraig Walsh is set for a two-month spell on the sidelines.

Walsh suffered an ankle injury and is set to miss the Cats opening match in the Leinster SHC on June 10th.

Having made his name at county level playing at wing back, the 25-year-old looked set to be deployed at full back for this year’s championship.

The Tullaroan clubman played there during the NHL campaign and produced a number of excellent performances.

However, Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and his selectors will have to reassess the situation ahead of the clash against either Wexford or a round robin winner.

