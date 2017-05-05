Leinster SHC quarter-final draw details 05 May 2017





Ross King Laois with Meath's Anthony Forde and Daragh Kelly during the Leinster SHC game at Pairc Tailteann

The draw for the Leinster SHC quarter-final games involving Wexford, Offaly and the two qualifying teams from the round-robin series will take place on Sunday week, May 14. It will be broadcast live on RTE Radio 1's Sunday Sport from Mullingar that afternoon.

Wexford and Offaly will be in Bowl 1, while two of Meath, Kerry, Westmeath and Laois will be drawn from Bowl 2. The quarter-final involving Offaly is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

If Kerry and Laois are the qualifying teams, both quarter-finals will be played at O’Moore Park on Saturday, May 27. Otherwise, the quarter-final involving Wexford will be played on Sunday, May 28 at 2pm (Wexford will be the away team).