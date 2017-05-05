Shine family expresses its gratitude to Clann na nGael 05 May 2017





The family of the late Donie Shine Snr have thanked his beloved GAA club for assisting them with his funeral arrangements.

Donie was laid to rest last Monday in Drum near Athlone, and in a lovely message to Clann na nGael GAA club, his family said they were "forever in their debt". Donie was a legend of Roscommon GAA, winning several SFC titles as a player and manager with Clann before going on to serve two stints as manager of the county senior side.