Knee injury threatens Hanley's career 05 May 2017





Galway's Finian Hanley Galway's Finian Hanley

There are fears that Finian Hanley has suffered a dreaded cruciate ligament injury.

According to the Irish Independent, the veteran Galway defender picked up the injury in training last week, which could end his inter-county career if scans show there is damage to his ACL.

The Salthill-Knocknacarra clubman was the county's first-choice full back for the best part of a decade and also represented Ireland in the International Rules series. The 32-year-old lost his place to Declan Kyne for last year's championship, but had been striving to force his way back into the reckoning before injury struck.

News of Hanley's injury comes after another full back Sean Andy ó Ceallaigh, who gave an outstanding display in last Saturday's All-Ireland U21 final, confirmed that he would be spending the summer in the US.