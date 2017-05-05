Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh tipped to go all the way 05 May 2017





Na Piarsaigh's Alan Dempsey and Mike Casey celebrate.

Former All-Ireland club champions Na Piarsaigh are favourites to lift the Limerick SHC title this year.

Winners of the All-Ireland club in 2016, Na Piarsaigh have been installed as favourites (10/11) to lift the county title, but they will have to do so with a new look side.

Na Piarsaigh go into Sunday’s opener against Cappamore without the likes of Kieran and David Breen and Pat Gleeson, while the likes of Kevin Downes, Peter Casey and William O’Donoghue are rated doubtful.

Defending champions Patrickswell are second favourites at 7/2 as the race for the title begins this weekend.

