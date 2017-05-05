'It'd be a mistake to hand over the provinces completely to rugby' 05 May 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Ulster manager Pete McGrath stands with his team for a minutes silence.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Pete McGrath has made a fresh appeal for the Inter-provincial competition to be retained.

The veteran Fermanagh manager guided Ulster to a record 32nd success in the competition formerly known as the Railway Cup before Christmas, but just 400 spectators were in Carrick-on-Shannon to witness the win over Connacht.

"I would like to use this opportunity for the GAA to take another very serious look at the competition and it's value and potential," McGrath said at the launch of the 2017 Ulster SFC in Derry last night.

"And I know working with the players in 2016 they were committed to it and it was a wonderful occasion. I think it would be a mistake to hand over the provinces completely to rugby."