Kilkenny: 'You're not Superman Con' 05 May 2017





Dublin's Con O'Callaghan celebrates at the final whistle with Stephen Smith after their All Ireland U21 final win over Galway. Dublin's Con O'Callaghan celebrates at the final whistle with Stephen Smith after their All Ireland U21 final win over Galway.

Ciaran Kilkenny has advised rising Dublin dual star Con O'Callaghan not to take on more than he can handle.

Like the Cuala youngster, who has won three All-Ireland medals in the space of just eight months, Kilkenny was a brilliant footballer and hurler in his underage days before concentrating on the former.

"The only advice I have ever given him is to just manage his load," Kilkenny is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Star.

"He's a highly talented individual in football and hurling, he went on a great run with Cuala, he had the U21s to juggle and he would have had his college on to him and then he wants to do well with the Dublin senior football team as well.

"So my advice was, I just said to him to take each competition as it comes and make sure that you're getting proper rest and recovery. As I've learned previously, you can't play and train all the time, you're not Superman. You have to take a break and let your body recover."