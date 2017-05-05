Deenihan returns to his roots 05 May 2017





Former Kerry footballer and TD Jimmy Deenihan has resumed his involvement in the GAA.

The former Government minister has been named as a selector with the Feale Rangers side this year, while he is also involved with the club’s minor team.

Deenihan’s political career begun in 1982 and finished up last year, during which time, he held numerous positions including Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Minister of State for the Diaspora.

Now, the five-time All-Ireland winner will focus on his first love Gaelic football and he has made calls for one North Kerry team.

“I played in seven county championships with Feale Rangers and won two which I am proud of, but it is a challenge for both Shannon Rangers and ourselves to compete at that level now,” said Deenihan.

“I think it would be better for the development of football in North Kerry if there was only one team representing the area down the line as it could be properly resourced and supported by the North Kerry Board.”