Mooney regains fitness ahead of Armagh clash 05 May 2017





Down's Caolan Mooney Down's Caolan Mooney

Caolan Mooney is expected to be fit for Down's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Armagh on June 4.

The former Aussie Rules recruit suffered a knee injury while playing for Rostrevor against St. Bronagh's in a club game last month, but it wasn't as serious as first feared.

"Caolan Mooney had a knee injury and that's moved on greatly and we're delighted with that," Down manager Eamonn Burns told the Irish News at the launch of the Ulster SFC in Derry last night.

"He's back out running on the field, so there's nothing to stop him. He damaged the front of his knee, but it didn't turn out as serious as we first thought."