O'Connor Park naming rights to be discussed 05 May 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of O'Connor Park, Tullamore.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Tullamore GAA club are holding a meeting tonight (Friday) to discuss the possibility of selling the naming rights to O’Connor Park.

The county grounds are owned by the town team and they are discussing s a request by the Offaly board to allow a company have naming rights on the venue.

The Offaly County Board have a long term lease on O’Connor Park, but conditions on the lease state that they must get permission from the Tullamore GAA club to change the name.

A company is believed to be in place to sponsor the grounds. However, it will all depend on the outcome of tonight’s meeting.

Many county grounds in the country have sold their naming rights as it is a good source of income for them.