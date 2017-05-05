Football preview: potential banana skin for Sligo in the Bronx 05 May 2017





Sunday, May 7th

Connacht SFC preliminary round

New York v Sligo, Gaelic Park, 3.15pm local time (8.15pm Irish time)

The All-Ireland senior football championship officially gets underway on Sunday when these two collide at Gaelic Park in Connacht’s preliminary round.

This time last year New York came within an inch of pulling off one of the great championship upsets before Roscommon escaped from the Bronx with their blushes spared and Justin O’Halloran’s players will no doubt have fed on in the build-up to this one.

Since then, the Exiles have gained former Dublin hurling star Danny Sutcliffe, ex-Mayo defender Tom Cunniffe and Wicklow’s former targetman Conor McGraynor, lending more reason for Sligo to take nothing for granted this weekend

Yeats County boss Niall Carew recently described the timing of this game as a “disaster” for his team, with defenders Kevin McDonnell, Luke Nicholson and Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch all unavailable as they have exams the following morning, while ace forward Niall Murphy has been ruled out with a hamstring tear.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Carew said of the 11/4 hosts: “This is a big game and they are a good team and we will have to be at our best to beat them. They have fellas who are solid and they have been training extremely hard by all accounts and dropped 15 lads from the panel recently.”

Betting odds on New York has gone from 4/1 into 5/2 in recent days and although they’ve ushered in some decent talent, Carew’s charges’ fitness could end up being the difference in the end for the visitors.

Verdict: Sligo