Hurling previews: Carlow and London fancied in Christy Ring 05 May 2017





This weekend sees seven hurling clashes taking place across the country and here we make our predictions in each of them.

Saturday, May 6th

Christy Ring Cup quarter-final

Kildare v Carlow, Newbridge, 3pm

Carlow may be favourites for this one but they’re heading for Kildare minus four from their starting pack.

Barrowsiders boss Colm Bonnar must plan without Seamus Murphy (hand), Denis Murphy (knee) and Paul Coady (hamstring) once again, while Craig Wall misses out after being sent off in the latter stages of his side’s comfortable win over Mayo last weekend.

Kildare pushed semi-finalists Wicklow close last time out and should provide their fellow Leinster men with a stern test here.

Verdict: Carlow

Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-finals

Armagh v Longford, Crossmaglen, 3pm

Armagh mounted an impressive second-half showing to topple Louth by 0-23 to 2-9 last weekend and should be good for a semi-final berth here.

Longford got humiliated by Derry last Saturday in Owenbeg, where they concede a whopping 8-21, and will be up against it when they travel to Crossmaglen.

Verdict: Armagh

Monaghan v Donegal, Inniskeen, 3pm

With a semi-final place up for grabs, these two provincial rivals should serve up and entertaining contest in Inniskeen.

Donegal shipped four goals to Tyrone last weekend and while they’ll be out to bounce back from that, the Farney men will be keen to pile on the misery this weekend.

Verdict: Monaghan

Lory Meagher Cup round 3

Leitrim v Lancashire, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 12.30pm

Lancashire earned their first ever victory in the Lory Meagher Cup last in round two, with Ronan Crowley bagging them 2-5 in a 13-point win over Fermanagh, and Leitrim look to be welcoming the Exiles at the worst possible time.

Verdict: Lancashire

Cavan v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm

Cavan are still awaiting their first win in this competition after a six-year exile and don’t look like getting it, as Keith Raymond and Sligo get set to come to town.

Verdict: Sligo

Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park, 2pm

Fermanagh will be looking for a response from their loss to Lancashire last weekend and one would imagine that nullifying Liam Watson’s threat will be top of the agenda for the hosts in Enniskillen.

Verdict: Warwickshire

Sunday, May 7th

Christy Ring Cup quarter-final

London v Down, Páirc na hÉireann, 1pm

London had 11 different scorers in their rout of Roscommon the last day and while Down will provide a stiffer challenge, the Exiles should have enough to secure a semi-final spot this weekend with home advantage.

Scott Nicholson’s frees kept the Mourne men in contention at half-time against Antrim last weekend but they’ll need more to spring an upset across the water on Sunday.

Verdict: London