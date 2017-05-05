'Babs' blames referee for Fitz' and Forde bans 05 May 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Michael 'Babs' Keating claims a poor refereeing decision led to Davy Fitzgerald and Jason Forde receiving suspensions arising from the recent Allianz Hurling League semi-final.

The former Tipperary All-Ireland winning player and manager has taken issue with Cork match official Diarmuid Kirwan after his failure to award Wexford a free in the build-up to Noel McGrath's first half goal for Tipp sparked the flashpoint, which led to Fitzgerald picking up an eight-week ban for encroaching onto the pitch and Forde, who clashed with the Wexford manager, receiving a two-match suspension, which has since been halved.

"A lot of people are making excuses for referees, I'm not making any excuses for what Diarmuid Kirwan did," Keating is quoted in the Irish Independent.

"There wasn't one free, there was three frees nearly for that incident. But Jason Forde... I think, look, Davy knows well that he has to pay the price for what he did. So long as Diarmuid Kirwan pays the same price, I'll be content."