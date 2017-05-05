Ó Fearghail favours hurling 'Super 8' 05 May 2017





Tipperary's Seamus Callanan with Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny during their side's 2016 All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail has hinted that a 'Super 8' format could soon be introduced to the hurling championship.

From next year, the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland football championship will be replaced with a round-robin format at the quarter-final stage, which will see 19 games played in July and August compared to just five in hurling.

Keen to address the imbalance, Ó Fearghail has suggested that a new structure for the hurling championship could come before Special Congress later this year with a view to having it in place ahead of next year's championship.

He said in the Irish Examiner: “A lot of counties told me that they would support, and they did support at Congress, the reforms in inter-county football, but they said that really in hurling we need to be moving.

“I’ve always said it publicly to you, and privately to the counties, that we need to focus on football at the moment, but we’ve got that done and now hurling needs to be addressed. There’s no doubt about it.

“It’s the one thing in the whole debate that I accept: If you have a lot more inter-county games in football and you don’t do something about hurling, that would have an effect on hurling. It needs to happen because we could never do anything that might damage hurling and there was always the chance that if you had a lot more football it could have that impact.”