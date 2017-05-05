Banner manage minor dual issue 05 May 2017





Clare minor football selector Eamonn Keane believes that plenty of communication between the county minor management teams has helped address the dual player issue.

The county’s minor footballers play Limerick in the Munster semi-final next Wednesday night and there are five dual players in their squad.

In recent times, there has been much made about the dual player and how it is not possible to play both codes at county level.

However, Keane revealed that a good relationship between the two managers goes a long way to avoiding any potential issues that may arise.

“Seamus (Clancy, minor football manager) and (minor hurling manager) Sean Doyle have a good relationship,” Keane told the Clare Champion.

“There has been good communication between both camps and we’ve managed to organise things fairly well. Both managers are happy to release the players when necessary.

“There is an understanding on both sides to release the players when needed. That has worked well and that’s a big help.”