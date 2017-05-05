Shannonsiders look to end 19-year wait 05 May 2017





Limerick minor footballers are bidding to reach their first Munster final since 1998.

Next Wednesday, they take on Clare for a place in the decider as they continue their quest to lift the title for the first and only time since 1956.

Limerick manager John Ryan has stressed to his players that they are just one hour away from making a fantastic achievement.

“We are 60-minutes away from a Munster final and from reaching an All-Ireland quarterfinal. Winning the first round was our initial target and we have this prize on offer,” Ryan told the Limerick Leader.

“There is not a lot between Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Waterford so we know that what we need is one big hour of football.”

The winners will face either Cork or Kerry in the provincial decider on Sunday, July 2nd.