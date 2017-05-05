Injuries mount for Limerick 05 May 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Limerick manager John Kiely will be hoping that his players come through two rounds of the club championship as injury concerns mount for the Shannonsiders.

Even before a ball is thrown in for the Limerick SHC, there are a number of players struggling with injuries ahead of the Munster SHC semi-final against Clare on June 4th.

Diarmuid Byrnes (knee), Declan Hannon (chest), Peter Casey (foot) and Barry Nash (ankle) are all on the treatment table and in a race against time to be fit for the provincial opener.

The likes of Gearoid Hegarty, William O’Donoghue, Graeme Mulcahy, David Dempsey and Aaron Gillane all missed a challenge against Cork last weekend, but are expected to line out for their clubs this weekend.

Better news for the Treaty County was the return to action of Paul Browne who missed the majority of the NHL campaign with a knee injury.