Dublin SHC: Crokes overcome Judes 04 May 2017





Kilmacud Crokes players celebrate.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kilmacud Crokes players celebrate.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

A strong second-half showing saw Kilmacud Crokes overcome St Judes by 2-17 to 2-12 in the Dublin SHC at Parnell Park tonight.

In a battle of the last two runners-up, Crokes produced the goods after the break with quick-fire goals from Oisin O'Rourke and Seanie McGrath sending them on their way to a second victory in Group 3.

Judes got off to a whirlwind start, leading by 2-2 to 0-1 after 10 minutes and 2-4 to 0-9 at half-time thanks to Joe McManus and Paul Maguire's goals but ultimately fell to their second defeat of the campaign.

In the curtain-raiser at the county grounds, Dublin senior football panellist Conor McHugh came off the bench and scored a point as Na Fianna put last week's opening round defeat to Craobh Chiarain behind them to edge out O'Tooles on a 0-12 to 0-11 scoreline in their Group 4 encounter.

Meanwhile, at O'Toole Park, three first-half goals from Johnny McGuirk Jnr, Aodhan McInerney and Ciaran Kellett helped St Brigids get off the mark in Group 2 with a convincing 3-20 to 0-11 victory over Ballinteer St Johns.

There are two games down for decision tomorrow as Ballyboden St. Enda's meet Crumlin in Group 2 at O'Toole Park (7pm), while at the same time at Parnell Park, Lucan Sarsfields face Naomh Fionnbarra in Group 1.