How they beat the system in the old days 04 May 2017





An alternative to the bench An alternative to the bench

Colm O'Rourke tells the difference between the bench and a chair back in 1983 in his Sunday Independent column.

''When Dublin won the All Ireland against Galway in 1983 with 12 players, their manager Kevin Heffernan was suspended for going on to the pitch to check if one of his players was dead, half dead or just taking a rest.

''At the time the league resumed in October and Meath were playing Dublin in Navan. The pressure was on from the 'top brass' to ensure that Heffernan was not going to be allowed on the pitch. Brian Smyth was the Meath Chairman at the time and had played against Heffernan on many big days in Croke Park. In fact, Heffernan was largely responsible for putting the finishing touches to an ageing Meath team who had won the All Ireland in 1954. In the following years Leinster final Dublin destroyed Meath and finished the careers of a lot of players.

"Anyway on that day in Navan, Smyth found himself in the difficult position of having to ensure that Heffernan did not take his place on the Dublin bench. Smyth decided that he was not going to insult his old adversary by asking him not to sit on the bench with the Dublin subs. Instead he brought out a chair and offered Heffo a seat which was slightly removed from the rest of the Dubs. Heffo gratefully accepted, the match was played in a ferocious manner and ended in a draw.

"Almost 30 years after their paths crossed on the field of play it was a very nice gesture from one legendary player to another."

Old timers will tell you that Heffo was the real brains behind that great Dublin team of the mid fifties. Meath won the All Ireland in 1954 and had the best full back in the country in Paddy 'Hands' O'Brien who was later chosen as number 3 on the Team of the Century.

However in both the NFL decider and the Leinster final of 1955 the bould Heffo, at full forward, decided to bring Paddy 'Hands' out the field where he was much less effective. Kevin Heffernan was labelled the first roaming full forward in the history of the GAA.

Amazingly both Paddy O'Brien and Brian Smyth also Meath's All Ireland captain in 1949, passed on to their eternal reward within a few days of each other in 2016. Three great men, legends and as they say around Dunboyne and Batterstown "there was no flies'' on Brian Smyth when it came to GAA affairs.