Team news: Sutcliffe and McGraynor start in New York attack 04 May 2017





New York manager Justin O’Halloran has revealed his starting 15 for Sunday’s Connacht senior football championship preliminary round against Sligo in the Bronx.

Five-time JJ Nestor Cup winner Tom Cunniffe starts at right corner-back for the Exiles, while ex-Dublin hurling star Danny Sutcliffe is named at right half-forward in what will be the St Jude's man's senior football championship debut.

Former Wicklow marksman Conor McGraynor starts on ‘the 40’, with Down man Gerard McCartan captaining the side from right half-back while Brian Gallagher and Shane Hogan partner one another at centre-field.

Throw-in at Gaelic Park is at 3.15pm local time (8.15pm Irish time).

New York (Connacht SFC v Sligo): Vinny Cadden; Tom Cunniffe, David Cunnane, Peter Witherow; Gerard McCartan, David Culhane, Keith Quinn; Brian Gallagher, Shane Hogan; Danny Sutcliffe; Conor McGraynor, Ross Wherity; Daniel McKenna, Shane O’Connor, Eugene McVerry.

Subs: Jer O'Sullivan, Paddy Boyle, Ronan McGinley, Paul Lambe, Eoin Flanagan, Keith Scally, Kevin Connolly, Eoin Ward, David Freeman, Niall McFeeley, Paul McGinley.