CPA presents research based proposals to GAA officials 05 May 2017





A general view of the Club Players Association crest.

Pic via Club Players Association on Facebook.

The Club Players Association (CPA) met with senior GAA officials on Wednesday evening for discussions on fixtures analysis and possible solutions.

The players’ body, which was officially launched in January, released the following statement this morning:

“Representatives of the CPA Executive had discussions on Wednesday evening with senior GAA officials. The discussions focused on Fixtures analysis and possible solutions. The CPA presented a number of detailed research based proposals that we feel offer the GAA the opportunity for progress, based on our analysis of 32 counties.

“We sought also to communicate the view of our members that there is an opportunity here to act with some urgency to change the Fixtures landscape and remove the frustrations felt by grassroots GAA players. Inclusion of Fixtures proposals in any Special Congress to discuss other matters would be a good starting point.

“Our objective is to develop and produce plans that will benefit Club and County Players, and that will make our Games stronger for the entire GAA community.”