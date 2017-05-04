Galway U21 star headed Stateside

04 May 2017

Galway's Sean Andy O Ceallaigh with Glenn O'Reilly of Dublin.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh looks set to be without the services of one of the county’s brightest prospects this summer as U21 ace Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh has seemingly decided to spend the next couple of months Stateside.

The Leitir Móir defender was thought to be in line for a call up to Walsh’s squad ahead of the opening round of their Connacht SFC title defence after some phenomenal displays for the Tribesmen in their run to the All-Ireland U21 final, but reports have indicated that he will be spending this summer in the US.   

Last Saturday’s final defeat to Dublin saw Ó Ceallaigh put in a mammoth performance at full-back, reducing Dubs danger man Con O’Callaghan to just a goal from play, with Tribe boss Gerry Fahy going as far to brand it “as good a display as I've seen in a Gaelic jersey anywhere”.

The praise spread wide for Galway’s no 3 after the 2-13 to 2-7 defeat in Tullamore but it looks like Tribe fans will now have to wait until next year before seeing him in a maroon jersey again.




