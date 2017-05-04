Galway U21 star headed Stateside 04 May 2017





Galway manager Kevin Walsh looks set to be without the services of one of the county’s brightest prospects this summer as U21 ace Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh has seemingly decided to spend the next couple of months Stateside.

The Leitir Móir defender was thought to be in line for a call up to Walsh’s squad ahead of the opening round of their Connacht SFC title defence after some phenomenal displays for the Tribesmen in their run to the All-Ireland U21 final, but reports have indicated that he will be spending this summer in the US.

Last Saturday’s final defeat to Dublin saw Ó Ceallaigh put in a mammoth performance at full-back, reducing Dubs danger man Con O’Callaghan to just a goal from play, with Tribe boss Gerry Fahy going as far to brand it “as good a display as I've seen in a Gaelic jersey anywhere”.

The praise spread wide for Galway’s no 3 after the 2-13 to 2-7 defeat in Tullamore but it looks like Tribe fans will now have to wait until next year before seeing him in a maroon jersey again.