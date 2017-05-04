Bonnar wary of Kildare challenge 04 May 2017





Colm Bonnar when in charge of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Colm Bonnar when in charge of Ballyhale Shamrocks.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Colm Bonnar says Carlow will “have to go a notch above” to defeat Kildare in Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup quarter-final.

Bonnar will be bringing an understrength side to Newbridge to face a Lilywhites team that suffered a shock defeat to Wicklow last weekend:

“Kildare, having lost at home last week against Wicklow, will come out hopping,” the Tipperary man told KCLR. “We are meeting them now and they have a slight advantage in the fact that they playing at home because, between the two 65s, there’s very little space and you are trying to pick up whatever scores you can in a very tight area.

“We will have to go a notch above. To be fair to the lads, once they hit championship, the work, effort and intensity have lifted enormously and our stats have kind of shown that. We were unlucky against Antrim with our performance and against Mayo we made sure that we were going to be a bit more clinical.

“This is our biggest test, the fact that we are travelling to Kildare’s home patch. They will relish the challenge of trying to knock Carlow out of the Christy Ring Cup and it’s a game that I think could even go to extra time.”