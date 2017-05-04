Meath skipper on the mend 04 May 2017





Meath captain Graham Reilly Meath captain Graham Reilly

Meath forward Graham Reilly says he expects to be back to full fitness in three weeks after sustaining a knee injury in a recent challenge match against Mayo.

The injury saw the Royal County captain requiring stitches in his knee as the result of a nasty gash and while he’ll miss this Sunday’s challenge game against Cavan in Ballinlough, he expects to be back on club duty before the end of the month with St Colmcilles.

“Whatever way I landed, I don’t know if I landed on a rock or something, it just opened up my knee and I have a three-inch gash in my knee,” Reilly told the Irish Examiner.

“I’ve about eight or nine stitches in at the moment but I was back running yesterday (Tuesday). So hopefully the stitches will be out next Wednesday and then it’ll be back full throttle. It’s only a two- or three-week injury.”

He added: “I should be fine. It will be just running with no ball for a while and then get back hopefully playing full contact and probably club championship in the next three weeks.”

The Royals face either Louth or Wicklow in the Leinster SFC quarter-finals on June 4th.