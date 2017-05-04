Pairc Ui Chaoimh set to see summer action? 04 May 2017





An aerial view of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium being redeveloped.

How time flies: the newly-redeveloped Pairc Ui Chaoimh is scheduled for completion next month.



The €80m redevelopment has been given a June 18th due date and the latest news is that everything is on course.

The new seats are in and this picture published by the PUC Twitter account shows the progress that's being made.

Who's looking forward to sitting in one of these new seats? #PaircUiChaoimh #June2017 pic.twitter.com/OZFfdTXX3H — Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) May 3, 2017

Cork GAA are hoping to play host to this year's Munster SFC and SHC finals on July 2nd and 9th respectively.

In order for this to happen, the Rebels would have to qualify for the deciders by beating and Tipperary and Waterford in both codes.