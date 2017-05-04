O'Neill asks for fans' patience over Brophy return 04 May 2017





Kildare manager Cian O’Neill has urged supporters to be patient with Paddy Brophy after the Celbridge man’s recent decision to return home from Australia.

Brophy has spent the last two-and-a-half years playing with Australian Rules side West Coast Eagles but last month revealed that he will be returning back to Kildare and is expected to feature for the Lilywhites in this summer’s championship.

Speaking in today’s Irish Examiner, O’Neill commented: “We’ve been in touch with him the last week or so and it’s an exciting prospect to have Paddy home.

“Everyone that’s been involved with him will tell you that he’s a phenomenal guy, first and foremost, a phenomenal trainer and a phenomenal player and he has no doubt developed great experience and great habits over the last couple of years, two-and-a-half years in Australia.

“But I would urge fans and the media just to exercise a bit of restraint because we need to look at this on a human level.

“He’s coming home after two-and-a-half years on the other side of the world, different culture, different responsibilities. He’s got family to think of, work or college, all these things going through his mind.”

He continued: “Football is there as well and that’s brilliant, and he is keen to get back playing, but I think on a humanistic level I need to make sure that Paddy has all the support from everyone in Kildare GAA, the Kildare senior football team, and the GPA.

“Everyone needs to be there for him and then let’s see where the football is because it’s not as easy as clicking your fingers and expecting it to happen.”