Dr Crokes nominate Buckley as Kingdom captain 04 May 2017





Dr Crokes' Johnny Buckley lifts the trophy

©INPHO Dr Crokes' Johnny Buckley lifts the trophy©INPHO

Johnny Buckley will captain Kerry’s senior footballers for the 2017 championship.

As is the tradition in Kerry, Buckley was nominated by his club Dr Crokes for the skipper’s role after having captained the Killarney club to their second All-Ireland club SFC title in March.

The 27-year-old made his championship debut for the Kingdom against Cork in 2012 and went on to start at wing forward in their All-Ireland final win over Donegal two years later.

Since that time he has established himself as a regular in Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side but has yet to feature for the Munster champions in 2017, having solely concentrated on Dr Crokes’ extended campaign which finished with a two-point victory over Derry’s Slaughtneil at Croke Park on St Patrick's Day.

Fionn Fitzgerald - captain during Kerry’s Division 1 league final victory over Dublin last month – will occupy the vice-captain’s role for his county.

Fitzmaurice's charges begin their Munster championship defence against either Clare or Limerick on June 10th.