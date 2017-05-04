"There are two sides to the whole American thing" 04 May 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Louth manager Colin Kelly admits he can understand why players are tempted by the opportunity to travel to the United States.

The Wee County have lost influential wing back Derek Maguire for the forthcoming championship and Kelly points out that young men have a life outside of football:

"He was 100% honest about it. He called to my house the Tuesday after the league final to tell me the opportunity had come up, so he was very honourable in how he approached it," the Louth boss told The Drogheda Independent.

"There are two sides to the whole America thing. On one hand, you have done a lot of work to win promotion and get ready for the championship and all of a sudden you lose a key player.

"But on the other hand this is a young lad who has a life outside of the GAA who's taking an opportunity before he settles down and I'm not going to judge him for that.

"We've had similar situations with Tommy Durnin, James Stewart, Patrick Reilly, Andy McDonnell, Conor Grimes and no one is going to hold it against them. We can't afford to think like that in Louth, we're lucky to be producing players of that quality."