New York's 'strongest' squad in years, says McCartan 04 May 2017





The New York team at Gaelic Park ©INPHO/Ed Mulholland. The New York team at Gaelic Park ©INPHO/Ed Mulholland.

Gerard McCartan feels the current New York football squad is the strongest it has been in years.

Justin O’Halloran’s charges have gained a couple of notable names to their panel since last year’s narrow loss to Roscommon, with former Mayo defender Tom Cunniffe and ex-Dublin hurling star Danny Sutcliffe coming into the fray for them, and their skipper McCartan is confident they’ll serve the Exiles well against Sligo on Sunday.

“We have had great squads over the last few years but this year I feel it’s probably the strongest, or on an even-par with last year,” the Down man told the Irish Examiner.

“We’re well prepared, training is going well. The management team have us going in the right direction.”

He continued: “Having a lad like that (Cunniffe), with his experience, it’s great, it will push lads on. Danny is a natural athlete. He’s played at the highest level in hurling and now this is his chance to prove himself as a footballer. We’ll see come Sunday but so far I’ve been impressed.”

On the atmosphere for Sunday’s All-Ireland championship opener in the Bronx, McCartan is anticipating strong home support after last year’s airtight Connacht SFC preliminary round against the Rossies.

“The community around Gaelic Park is massive,” he said. “It is a good community and what we did last year has added to the interest. It is a big day anyway over here but what happened last year will add to that so there is a good atmosphere.”