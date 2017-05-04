McEnaney: Davy's ban will galvanise players 04 May 2017





Wexford football boss Seamus McEnaney says he doesn’t feel sorry for fellow Model boss Davy Fitzgerald and believes that the Clare man will view his high-profile suspension as “a dream come true”.

Fitzgerald was hit with an eight-week ban for entering the field of play during the Slayneysiders' Allianz Hurling League semi-final defeat to Tipperary last month at Nowlan Park, where he clashed with Tipp pair Niall O’Meara and Jason Forde.

While the suspension sees Fitzgerald suspended for his side’s Leinster championship opener and a potential provincial semi-final against Kilkenny on June 10th, McEnaney believes that the ban will help to galvanise his players.

“Davy would be the last man in Ireland that you could feel sorry for, Davy is well able to handle anything that’s coming to him,” the former Monaghan and Meath manager said at the launch of the Leinster championships yesterday.

“I can tell you, behind all the flak he’s getting, he is absolutely loving it. It’s a dream come true for him.

“He’s going to have to work up in the stand. Do you think that will affect Wexford? No way, it will galvanise them. This will galvanise them. Listen, you fellas (media) know Davy better than I do, you know that this will galvanise Davy’s dressing room. No matter how big the battle is, he’s absolutely loving it.”