Injury expected to force Niblock into retirement 04 May 2017





Queens Martin Clarke with Antrim's Kevin Niblock.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Queens Martin Clarke with Antrim's Kevin Niblock.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Antrim have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Ulster championship opener against Donegal this month with the news that captain Kevin Niblock looks set to retire from inter-county football.

The St Gall’s man has struggled with numerous injuries in recent seasons and The Irish News reports today that his latest set-back looks set to rule him out of this year’s championship and force him into retirement.

Niblock has made 28 championship appearances in 10 seasons for the Saffrons, missing out on their 2008 Tommy Murphy Cup success before playing a pivotal role in his county’s run towards an Ulster final appearance against Tyrone the following summer. In 2010, he’d reach the pinnacle of his playing career to date when he helped St Gall’s to an All-Ireland club SFC final victory over Kilmurry-Ibrickane at Croke Park.

Having opted out of the Antrim squad in 2015, he was convinced to return by joint managers Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons last season and helped guide the team to promotion from Division Four of the Allianz League.

Last January, Niblock bounced back from a knee injury against Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup to play in four of the Glensmen’s league outings but it now looks like he has donned the saffron jersey for the last time.

Antrim take on Donegal in their Ulster championship opener on May 21st.