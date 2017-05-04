Dubs not a cynical team - Gavin 04 May 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Dublin manager Jim Gavin shake hands.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin says there is an unfair “narrative” surrounding his team and believes that some referees are being influenced by those branding the All-Ireland champions as cynical.

Gavin was speaking at yesterday’s launch of the Leinster championships and raised the subject of the Dubs’ so-called cynicism, which the Round Towers man feels has become somewhat of a narrative this season, particularly in the build-up to last month’s league final defeat to Kerry.

“What I was surprised with was the narrative growing in the background, that this Dublin team was a cynical team,” he is quoted saying by the Irish Examiner.

“We’re a very physical team. We play a physical sport, we need to keep that part of our game. That’s what makes it one of the best field sports in the world, the ability of players to tackle each other aggressively.

“But the facts demonstrate, in terms of yellow and black cards, that we’re not a cynical team. We try to play it the right way. Take Lee Keegan’s fantastic goal in the All-Ireland final series last year, if we were a cynical team he wouldn’t have got through but he did. They are the facts.”

On his recent decision to extend his stay as Dublin boss until 2019, he added: “Every year you have to think it over. You ask yourself, ‘Am I doing the right thing for the football team?’

“There are no contracts here, there’s no-one getting paid so it’s simply the county board and are they happy with what you’re doing and are the players satisfied with what we’re doing? And can I give what’s required? If I can, then hopefully we can make it work but if for whatever reason I’m on that journey, and it’s not happening, then you have a responsibility to step away and hand it over.”