Cody predicting 'most competitive' All-Ireland 04 May 2017





Kilkenny's Brian Cody.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Kilkenny's Brian Cody.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Kilkenny hurling boss Brian Cody believes this summer’s All-Ireland championship is “going to be the most competitive of all”.

Speaking at the launch of the Leinster senior football and hurling championships yesterday, the 11-time All-Ireland winning manager said that a number teams could be rated as “top class” at the minute and he believes it will make for an intriguing summer.

“I've said this every year I suppose, but there are four or five teams who are sort of more or less on a regular basis could win the All-Ireland final and there's another four or five who could beat any of those teams on a given day,” said Cody.

“It probably has changed this year to an extent, I would say there's more teams capable this year of winning an All-Ireland final. I'd say definitely. I think it's going to be the most competitive of all.

“I think the quality of so many teams is top class right now really, it really is serious and our challenge, and our challenge has always been to be up there as one of the top teams being competitive the whole time and it's always a challenge.”