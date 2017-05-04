Donoghue defends league final celebrations 04 May 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Galway hurling manager Micheál Donoghue has defended the decision to celebrate last month’s Allianz League final victory, insisting that his side haven’t taken their eye off the upcoming championship.

Goals from Jason Flynn (2) and Cathal Mannion led the Tribesmen to a massive 16-point victory over All-Ireland champions Tipperary last Sunday week, with the celebrations afterwards taking place at team captain David Burke’s home club St Thomas.

While the evening’s celebrations were understood to be mild, some have questioned whether or not they were necessary at all for a league victory but Donoghue defended his team's decision at yesterday’s Leinster championships launch.

"Look, when you read something in the paper, unless you read it you think you're misinformed, if you don't read it you're uninformed," he said.

"We came back to Gort, we went to St Thomas' which is the club of our captain, we went back there for half an hour where there was a lot of young lads.

"If people want to criticise us for doing that, that's fair enough. We're in this game to try to promote it as much as we can and we were happy to do that with the St Thomas' club."

The Tribesmen kick off their championship campaign against Dublin in Tullamore on May 28th.