Forde banned for Tipp's championship opener 04 May 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Aidan Nolan clash with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Jason Forde will miss the opening round of Tipperary’s Munster SHC title defence against Cork for his part in a scuffle with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald last month.

The GAA’s Central Hearings Committee issued the Silvermines midfielder a one-match ban after having reviewed the incident from Tipp’s Allianz Division 1 semi-final victory over the Slayneysiders at Nowlan Park on April 16th.

Last night’s hearing saw Forde charged with “contributing to a melee” and it means he’s set to miss the Premier men’s Munster SHC quarter-final clash against the Rebels in Thurles on May 21st.

Forde will still be able to appeal the CHC’s decision should he decide to take his case to the Central Appeals Committee.