Dublin SHC: All-Ireland champions back on track 03 May 2017





Cuala's David Treacy.

Cuala's David Treacy.

After last Saturday's opening round defeat to Ballyboden St. Enda's, reigning All-Ireland champions Cuala got their hopes of a third Dublin SHC title in-a-row back on track this evening.

Tommy Moore Cup winners on St Patrick's Day, Cuala were comfortable 1-23 to 0-10 victors over Faughs at O'Toole Park in their Group 1 clash. Mattie Kenny's charges led by 1-13 to 0-4 at the halfway stage with David Treacy and Mark Schutte leading the scoring charge.

In Group 3, at Parnell Park, St. Vincent's backed up last week's 4-21 to 0-16 win over St. Jude's with an even more emphatic victory over Setanta, 6-26 to 2-9.

In the first part of a double-header at the Donnycarney venue, Craobh Chiarain made it two wins from two in Group 4 when beating Naomh Barrog by 2-15 to 0-5.

There are three more games tomorrow as St Brigids face Ballinteer St Johns in Group 2 at O'Toole Park (7pm) while Parnell Park hosts a double-header which sees Na Fianna meet O'Tooles in Group 4 (6.45pm) and St Judes up against Kilmacud Crokes in Group 3 (8.15pm).