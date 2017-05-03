Managing the Dubs is an 'absolute privilege' for Jim 03 May 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

Jim Gavin didn't have to think too long and hard when the offer came to extend his stay in the Dublin hot seat by an additional two years.

Dublin GAA today announced that the three-time All-Ireland winning senior manager has committed to staying put up until 2019 and he is 'excited' about the prospect of introducing new players to the set-up as they seek to continue their winning ways.

“I'm enjoying it, it's an absolute privilege to be working with this group of players,” he told Newstalk's Off the Ball.

“There's more talent being developed by the clubs and you're excited to get working with those players.

“I'm having great fun and enjoyment in the role, with great energy to do it. I'm delighted the county board can put this offer on the table.”