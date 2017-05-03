Injuries mount for Barrowsiders 03 May 2017





Carlow's Denis Murphy takes a free.

Carlow hurlers will be without four key players for their Christy Ring Cup quarterfinal clash against Kildare.

The Barrowsiders face a tough test when they travel to Newbridge on Saturday to take on a side that have yet to perform to their capabilities in the championship.

Last weekend’s comfortable win over Mayo will have been a boost to their confidence, but manager Colm Bonnar must plan without Seamus and Denis Murphy and Paul Coady once again.

Seamus Murphy is out long term with broken bones in his hand while Denis Murphy (knee) and Paul Coady (hamstring) are also out.

Another player set to miss the Kildare game is Craig Wall who having returned from injury was sent off during injury time at the end of the Mayo game.