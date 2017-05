Lee unveils Limerick's championship panel 03 May 2017





Limerick's Peter Nash.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Limerick's Peter Nash.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Limerick senor football manager Billy Lee and his selectors has just released their championship panel for 2017.

The Treaty County will take Clare in the opening round game in the Munster SFC on May 27/28 at Cusack Park, Ennis.

The panel is as follows: James Bridgeman (St Senan’s), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels), Ger Collins (Monaleen), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West)(Captain), Bill Creamer (Cappamore), Daniel Daly (Fr Casey), Padraig De Bruin (Firies), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Jamie McGarry (Claughaun), Seamus McSweeney (St Senan’s), Sean McSweeney (St Kieran’s), Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), James Naughton (St Senan’s), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Gareth Noonan (Dromcollogher/Broadford), Seamus O'Carroll (Castleknock), Sean O'Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen), Michael O'Leary (Newcastle West), Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen), Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), Andrew Ruddle (Newcastle West), Ian Ryan (St Senan’s), Josh Ryan (Oola), Brian Scanlan (Gerald Griffins), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Sean Seehan (Rathkeale), Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), David Ward David (Fr Caseys), Paul White (Rathkeale).