Roscommon SFC: Brigid's bid for 16th title 03 May 2017





The St Brigid's players celebrate after winning the Roscommon SFC title.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. The St Brigid's players celebrate after winning the Roscommon SFC title.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

St Brigid’s begin their quest for a 16th Fahey Cup this weekend.

The defending champions face a tough opener as they take on Padraig Pearses in a repeat of last year’s county final.

Johnstown will host this clash on Sunday afternoon, while the other matches in the group see Boyle take on Western Gaels and St Faithleach’s meeting Roscommon Gaels.

In section B, 20-time winners Clann na nGael meet Kilmore in Johnstown on Sunday, while Strokestown face Castlerea St Kevin’s and St Croan’s meet Elphin.

