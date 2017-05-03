Murphy hails discipline 03 May 2017





Wicklow hurling manager Seamus Murphy

Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy believes that discipline has played a part in their success so far this year.

The Garden County booked their place in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final following an excellent win over one of the favourites Kildare last Saturday.

Wins over the Lilywhites and London have seen Wicklow’s odds drop dramatically as they now prepare for a last four clash.

And Murphy told the Wicklow People that not conceding as many scoreable frees as they had been doing has helped them a lot.

“There’s a massive discipline in this side. We have had no man sent off and we’ve played 14 or 15 games. That’s fantastic,” stated Murphy.

“It’s the launchpad for success because if you don’t have discipline you won’t succeed. Teams have been in winning positions and have lost it because of stupidity so, in fairness, and thankfully, they didn’t do anything reckless against Kildare in the second half when it was testing.”