Team news: Deise minors show six changes 03 May 2017





The Waterford team named to face Cork in tonight's Munster MHC play-off clash at Pairc Ui Rinn shows six changes from the one that lost to Clare by 18-points last month.

Dan Booth and Matt Noonan are drafted into the left side of defence with Harry Ruddle called up at number twelve while Conor Whelan, Thomas Douglas and Gavin Dalton start in a new-look full forward-line as the Deise youngsters aim to bounce back from their 1-24 to 0-9 quarter-final defeat in Ennis.

Tadhg Foley, Ian Beecher, Ciaran Power, Sean Carton, Tom Barron and Sean Crotty are the players who lose out in the reshuffle.

Waterford (Munster MHC v Cork): Eoghan Browne; Conor Giles Doran, James Flavin, Dan Booth; Mairtin Power, Luke O'Brien, Matt Noonan; Iarlaith Daly, Sean Whelan Barrett; Tom Looby, Billy Power, Harry Ruddle; Conor Whelan, Thomas Douglas, Gavin Dalton.