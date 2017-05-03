Healy set for spell on sidelines 03 May 2017





Laois defender Cahir Healy’s inter-county season could possibly be over.

Healy was forced off during the Leinster SHC win against Meath last Sunday with a hamstring injury.

It is feared that the former dual star suffered a bad tear to the injury and if so could face six weeks on the sidelines.

Laois finish off the round robin campaign with a trip to Kerry and should they progress to the quarterfinals, they will face either Wexford or Offaly on the weekend of May 26th.

With that being only three weeks away, Healy faces a massive race against time to return to fitness and Laois manager Eamonn Kelly admitted to the Leinster Express that the initial prognosis was not good.

“He (Healy) said it was the worse tear he had ever gotten, so he’s probably going to be out for a few weeks,” said Kelly.

“He probably won’t make the Kerry game in two weeks’ time, so we’ll just have to assess that one.”