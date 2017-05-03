O'Halloran: back door should be opened for New York 03 May 2017





©INPHO/Ed Mulholland. New York's Shane Hogan pulls away from Seanie McDermott of Roscommon.©INPHO/Ed Mulholland.

New York manager Justin O'Halloran has called for inclusion in the All-Ireland SFC qualifier system.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Sligo to the Big Apple this weekend, O'Halloran says they deserve the same second chance opportunity as London in the Sam Maguire Cup race.

“I think it is unfair that London can get into one, and New York can't get into one,” he pointed out to The Irish Daily Star.

“Now, possibly that reason was because the haven't been competitive for years.

“But, I feel now that the team is getting better every year and that (entering the qualifiers) should be thought about I'd imagine.”

New York came close to pulling off the greatest championship upset of all time 12 months ago when they ran Roscommon to a point.

“It's still bittersweet. When you get so close to a thing that you are looking to achieve for so many years...

“If we had another two minutes, which we should have had, we could have made it. But you deal with it.

“There's nothing you can do about that once the whistle is gone so. People can say Roscommon played bad but my opinion would be that we made them play bad.”